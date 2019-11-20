Packers' Davante Adams: Limited practice Wednesday
Adams (toe) was listed as limited on the Packers' injury report Wednesday.
Despite having the benefit of the team's bye, Adams continues to deal with the toe injury that forced four consecutive absences from Weeks 5 through 8. In the two games before the Week 11 respite, he racked up 14 catches (on 21 targets) for 159 yards and no touchdowns. Previously a TD machine, Adams has yet to reach the end zone this season but will attempt to change that Sunday against a 49ers defense that has allowed nine total touchdowns in 10 contests this season. That's assuming he gets past his health concern, as expected.
