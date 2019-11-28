Play

Packers' Davante Adams: Limited Thursday

Adams (toe) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

Adams isn't in danger of missing Sunday's road game against the Giants. Instead, the Packers continue to cap his reps in practice to make sure his toe is ready for game day. In three appearances since four consecutive DNPs, he's totaled 21 receptions (on 33 targets) for 202 yards and one touchdown.

