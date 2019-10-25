Packers' Davante Adams: Limited to jogging at practice

Adams (toe) was limited to light jogging and catching passes without a helmet or cleats during the open portion of Friday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Adams was limited to stretches and warmups the prior two days, ultimately labelled as a non-participant on the practice report. He appears likely to miss a fourth straight game Sunday night in Kansas City, but the Packers might list him as questionable. Adams mentioned Thursday that it's still difficult for him to run routes at full speed.