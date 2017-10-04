Packers' Davante Adams: Limited Wednesday

Adams, who remains in the concussion protocol, was limited at Wednesday's practice, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Adams has made significant progress less than a week removed from taking a brutal hit from the Bears' Danny Trevathan (suspension) and spending a night in the hospital, fitting in pre-practice position drills Wednesday, at the very least. The wideout's placement in the concussion protocol won't stop him from logging full sessions, so it can't be assumed that by doing so, Adams will be out of the woods and ready for game day. As a result, his status should be monitored with a keen eye in advance of Sunday's contest at Dallas.