Packers' Davante Adams: Limited Wednesday
Adams, who remains in the concussion protocol, was limited at Wednesday's practice, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Adams has made significant progress less than a week removed from taking a brutal hit from the Bears' Danny Trevathan (suspension) and spending a night in the hospital, fitting in pre-practice position drills Wednesday, at the very least. The wideout's placement in the concussion protocol won't stop him from logging full sessions, so it can't be assumed that by doing so, Adams will be out of the woods and ready for game day. As a result, his status should be monitored with a keen eye in advance of Sunday's contest at Dallas.
More News
-
Week 5 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Zeke contingencies awaiting ruling
With Ezekiel Elliott's status once again up in the air awaiting a court ruling, Fantasy players...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Charger shakeup
Davante Adams could play in Week 5, as we learned Tuesday. See what else happened around the...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...