Adams (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Listed as limited for a second straight day, Adams was spotted by the media running routes and catching passes. He seems to be on track for a return Monday night against Atlanta, but he did say he wants to be cautious if he has any doubt about his physical condition. It's a tricky position for fantasy managers with the Packers playing in the final game of the week and fellow starting wideout Allen Lazard (core muscle surgery) facing an indefinite absence. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Falcons slot man Russell Gage (concussion) would be the best replacement choices from the MNF game, but both are already rostered in a significant portion of fantasy leagues. Desperation options include Brandon Powell and Olamide Zaccheaus from the Falcons, or Darrius Shepherd and Malik Taylor from the Packers.