Packers' Davante Adams: Listed as limited participant
Adams (concussion) practiced Thursday in a limited fashion, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
After Adams turned in a limited practice Wednesday, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said that the wideout was progressing well and was on track to increase his activity Thursday. That may have indeed been the case, as Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported that Adams was able to don pads Thursday, but Adams' involvement apparently wasn't extensive enough for the Packers to upgrade him to a full participant. He'll have one more opportunity to log a full practice before the Week 5 tilt with the Cowboys, but Adams' top priority will be clearing the NFL's concussion protocol. Until Adams is removed from the protocol, his practice participation to any extent won't carry as much weight.
