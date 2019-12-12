Play

Packers' Davante Adams: Listed as limited Thursday

Adams (toe) was limited at Thursday's practice.

This marks the first time Adams has been anything but a full practice participant in the month of December. Having said that, the Packers may be taking a cautious approach with the wideout in the stretch run of a season in which his toe issue has followed him since his return to action in Week 9. Friday's practice report will be telling with regard to his availability Sunday against the Bears.

