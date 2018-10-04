Packers' Davante Adams: Listed as non-participant

Adams (calf) was officially listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The designation doesn't come as a surprise after coach Mike McCarthy relayed ahead of the session that Adams would only work out on the side with the Packers' other rehabbing players. After sustaining the calf injury Wednesday, Adams' status for Sunday's game at Detroit now looks to be on shaky ground, a discouraging development for the Packers with Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (concussion), both missing the first two practices of the week. If all of those players are ultimately sidelined this weekend, the Packers would likely roll with a trio of unproven rookies -- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, J'Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown -- in the starting lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories