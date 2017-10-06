Packers' Davante Adams: Listed as questionable
Adams (concussion) was a limited practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Dallas, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Adams will only be able to play if he clears the concussion protocol before the team's plane leaves for Dallas on Saturday. The statement suggests the wideout's availability probably won't come down to a game-time decision, though it's possible the Packers try to withhold their decision until Sunday. Adams was a limited practice participant all week, making a surprisingly quick recovery after taking a huge hit to the head during last Thursday's 35-14 win over the Bears. Geronimo Allison figures to join Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb in three-wide sets if Adams doesn't play.
More News
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Needs to clear protocol by Saturday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Listed as limited participant•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Set to increase practice work Thursday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Limited Wednesday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Remains in protocol•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: May miss no games•
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
What you missed: TNF breakdown
We were hoping for a shootout between Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, but things didn't go as...