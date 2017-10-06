Packers' Davante Adams: Listed as questionable

Adams (concussion) was a limited practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Dallas, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Adams will only be able to play if he clears the concussion protocol before the team's plane leaves for Dallas on Saturday. The statement suggests the wideout's availability probably won't come down to a game-time decision, though it's possible the Packers try to withhold their decision until Sunday. Adams was a limited practice participant all week, making a surprisingly quick recovery after taking a huge hit to the head during last Thursday's 35-14 win over the Bears. Geronimo Allison figures to join Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb in three-wide sets if Adams doesn't play.