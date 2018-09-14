Packers' Davante Adams: Listed as questionable for Week 2
Adams (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Adams started the week as a DNP before upgrading to limited participation the past two days. Both he and Aaron Rodgers (knee) are shaping up as potential game-time decisions ahead of Sunday's 1 PM ET kickoff. Adams did sound optimistic after Thursday's practice, and coach Mike McCarthy mentioned that Rodgers' knee has improved throughout the week.
More News
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Week 2 status may not be decided Friday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Feels good after returning to practice•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Will be limited Thursday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Has shoulder injury•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Missing practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Finds end zone in Week 1 thriller•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Week 2 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.