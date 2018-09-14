Packers' Davante Adams: Listed as questionable for Week 2

Adams (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Adams started the week as a DNP before upgrading to limited participation the past two days. Both he and Aaron Rodgers (knee) are shaping up as potential game-time decisions ahead of Sunday's 1 PM ET kickoff. Adams did sound optimistic after Thursday's practice, and coach Mike McCarthy mentioned that Rodgers' knee has improved throughout the week.