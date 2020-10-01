Adams (hamstring) was limited at practice Thursday.
Adams' activity level is no shock after sitting out most of the last five quarters of game action due to a hamstring injury. Likely thinking about his turf toe injury that resulted in four DNPs in 2019, he told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic on Thursday that he intends to "make sure I'm 100 percent before I'm back out there." On a positive note, Adams' hamstring is "feeling a lot better this week than last week," according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Taking stock of the situation, Adams appears as if he'll enter the weekend as a question mark for Monday's contest against Atlanta.