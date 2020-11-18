Adams (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Adams injured his ankle in the third quarter of this past Sunday's game against the Jaguars, but according to the wide receiver, he was able to persuade the Packers' training staff to let him back on the field, as he admitted to Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette on Wednesday. Adams went on to record the game-winning touchdown in the final quarter, league-leading nine TD catches on the season (tied with Adam Thielen and Tyreek Hill). While "the idea" is for Adams to be out there again Sunday at Indianapolis, his availability likely hinges on him avoiding any setbacks as the week goes on.
More News
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Dominates target share, scores TD•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Quickly returns Sunday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Hurts ankle Sunday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Tramples Niners in win•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Another multi-score performance•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Dominates Texans•