Adams corralled seven of 10 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-24 win against the Lions.

Adams helped Green Bay pose a response to Detroit's opening-drive TD, demonstrating his elite skill set during a 56-yard jaunt. Not only did the three-time Pro Bowler outmaneuver cornerback Amani Oruwariye for the contested catch, but he also weaved past a trio of Lions defenders en route to his 14th score of the season. Adams currently holds an eight-game scoring streak, with an incredible 12 TDs since Week 7. Had he not missed two games in September and October because of a hamstring injury, Adams may be more seriously contending with Randy Moss' single-season receiving TD record of 23 (2007). With Aaron Rodgers under center, Adams is as matchup-proof as they come heading into a Week 15 Saturday night showdown against the Panthers.