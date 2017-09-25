Packers' Davante Adams: Makes most of chances Sunday
Adams had three receptions for 60 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bengals.
With Randall Cobb (chest) out Sunday it seemed Adams was primed to back up his big Week 2 showing, but Cobb's absence instead led to more attention from the Bengals' defense, and Adams finished fourth on the team in both receptions and targets. He still provided a few points for fantasy owners, and with 206 yards through three games, he is on pace to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career.
