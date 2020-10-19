Adams caught six of 10 targets for 61 yards during Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Buccaneers.

Making his first appearance in nearly a month, Adams led the team in all receiving categories, though that wasn't saying much considering Aaron Rodgers managed just 160 yards on the day. He managed three catches on the first two drives but struggled as Rodgers' efficacy faded in the face of a ferocious defensive front and finished with modest numbers by his lofty standards. Adams will draw a favorable matchup against the Texans next Sunday and will look to bounce back in a big way after a rare subpar performance.