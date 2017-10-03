Packers' Davante Adams: May miss no games
Adams (concussion) may be able to suit up Sunday in Dallas, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
On Tuesday, Schefter and Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette were told "I think he [Adams] goes" and "[I] can't see him [Adams] not playing," respectively. Adams' return will be predicated on checking off every box of the concussion protocol. The Packers will reveal where he stands in the quest when the first Week 5 injury report is posted Wednesday.
