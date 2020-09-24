Adams (hamstring) didn't partake in practice Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Instead, Adams spent the session rehabbing his balky hamstring on the side. With two absences under his belt this week, he has just one more chance to prove his health on the field before Sunday night's game at New Orleans. In the end, Adams' Week 3 fate could be known upon the release of Friday's injury report. A DNP on game day would leave the Packers shorthanded at wide receiver, with just three healthy bodies in Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Malik Taylor.
