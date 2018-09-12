Packers' Davante Adams: Missing practice with undisclosed injury

Adams isn't practicing Wednesday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Adams played 59 of 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-23 win over the Bears, catching five of eight targets for 88 yards and a touchdown. The workload obviously doesn't hint at any kind of injury, but it's possible he picked something up along the way. Another update will be available Wednesday afternoon when the Packers release their initial injury report for Week 2.

