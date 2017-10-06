Play

Packers' Davante Adams: Needs to clear protocol by Saturday

Head coach Mike McCarthy revealed that Adams will have to clear the concussion protocol by the time the team plane leaves Saturday in order to have a chance to play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Adams has been able to practice on a limited basis this week, but he remains in the concussion protocol after taking a shot to the head in last Thursday's game, and will needed to be cleared in order to play in Week 5. Adams won't be a lock to play Sunday if he is able to get on the flight to Dallas, but it would seem likely he plays if he is able to make the trip.

