Packers' Davante Adams: No designation for Week 13

Adams (toe) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants.

Adams never advanced beyond limited participation in practices this week, but those restrictions were likely just maintenance-related rather than indicative of a setback with the foot injury that previously cost him four games. In his three outings since returning to action, Adams has caught 21 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown across 33 targets.

