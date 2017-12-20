Packers' Davante Adams: No discussion of shutdown
Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that the Packers haven't talked about shutting down Adams (concussion) for final two games of the season, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
On the heels of his second serious head injury of the campaign, there's no doubt the Packers will follow the letter of the law with regard to Adams' status. That said, McCarthy's thought process is guided by an expectation Adams will pass another step Wednesday in his quest through the concussion protocol. The Packers have a short week to prepare for Saturday's divisional matchup with the Vikings, so a limited practice Wednesday potentially would give him a shot to suit up this weekend. Wednesday's injury report will reveal whether he was able to put in any work.
