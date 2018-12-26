Packers' Davante Adams: No go at practice Wednesday

Adams (undisclosed) was held out of practice Wednesday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Adams was a member of the rehab group on stationary bikes, which included Randall Cobb (concussion), Equanimeous St. Brown (head) and Jimmy Graham (knee/thumb). The nature of Adams' issue is unclear and may not be known until the Packers' first Week 17 injury report is released.

