Packers' Davante Adams: No go Wednesday

Adams (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on the Packers' injury report Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Although head coach Mike McCarthy mentioned earlier Wednesday that the Packers haven't considered shutting down Adams, there was an expectation the wideout would take a step in the concussion protocol. If Adams did, his inability to practice imperils his odds to suit up Saturday against the Vikings. He'll have one more practice to make his presence felt during Week 16 prep, but in the end an independent neurologist must give Adams clearance before he can return to action.