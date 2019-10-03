Play

Packers' Davante Adams: No practice yet

Adams (toe) missed Thursday's padded practice, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Adams likely doesn't have to practice at all to be ready to go on game day, so his continued absence isn't too much of a concern. Still, he'd improve his chances to play Sunday at Dallas with some reps at Friday's session. If Adams eventually is ruled out, the Packers receiving corps will be composed of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Geronimo Allison, Jake Kumerow, Darrius Shepherd and Allen Lazard.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories