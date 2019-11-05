Packers' Davante Adams: No setbacks in return

Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Adams (toe) suffered no health setbacks in his return from a four-game absence in Sunday's 26-11 loss to the Chargers, Zach Kruse of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

A game-time call heading into the contest, Adams proceeded to start and play 83 percent of the Packers' offensive snaps in the loss, finishing the afternoon with seven catches for 41 yards on 11 targets. While the Packers' passing game couldn't get much going in Los Angeles, the improved health of the team's top target should yield better performances moving forward. With Adams' case of turf toe now seemingly in the rear-view mirror, fantasy managers can use him with confidence in the Packers' Week 10 matchup with the Panthers.