Packers' Davante Adams: Not at practice Wednesday

Adams was held out of practice Wednesday for an undisclosed reason, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Adams was working out on a stationary bikes as a member of a rehab group that included Randall Cobb (concussion), Equanimeous St. Brown (head) and Jimmy Graham (knee/thumb). The nature of Adams' issue is unclear and may not be known until the Packers' first Week 17 injury report is released.