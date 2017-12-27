Packers' Davante Adams: Not at practice Wednesday

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that Adams remains in the concussion protocol and wouldn't take part in the team's first practice of the weeks.

Considering that Adams is recovering from his second concussion of the season and third in the last two years, it's not looking promising that he'll be back on the field Week 17 against the Lions. He'll need his symptoms to dissipate before he's cleared to take part in practice again, and then receive the green light from an independent neurologist to suit up for the season finale. Those multiple hurdles seem likely to prevent Adams from suiting up for the second time in as many games.