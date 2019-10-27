Packers' Davante Adams: Not expected to play Sunday
Adams (toe) isn't expected to play Sunday night against the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Adams is listed as doubtful so he was never truly expected to suit up Sunday, but Schefter indicated he's expected to be available for next week's matchup with the Chargers. Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Geronimo Allison, Allen Lazard and Jake Kumerow all figure to be in the rotation at wide receiver for the Packers in his likely absence.
