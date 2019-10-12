Packers' Davante Adams: Not playing Monday night

Adams (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lions.

It was only a matter of time before this was confirmed, as Adams failed to practice all week while nursing a turf toe injury. His timetable for a return remains unclear. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison will once again operate as the top two options in the passing game for the Packers this week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories