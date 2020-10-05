Adams (hamstring) is listed as inactive Monday against the Falcons
As expected, Adams won't be out there as he tends to a hamstring strain. The Packers have a bye Week 5, so the team seems to be hoping the extra rest will mean a fully healthy Adams once the team reconvenes for a Week 6 showdown in Tampa Bay. Allen Lazard also is sidelined following core muscle surgery, so Green Bay is down to four healthy wide receivers (Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Darrius Shepherd, Malik Taylor and Reggie Begelton) on the game-day roster.