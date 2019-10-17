Play

Packers' Davante Adams: Not practicing, but improving

Adams (toe) wasn't present Thursday for the Packers' practice session, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Though Adams was a spectator for the Packers' second consecutive practice of Week 7, the wideout noted after the session concluded that his sprained right toe feels "a million times better" compared to when he initially got injured Sept. 26 against the Eagles, per Schneidman. That said, Adams wasn't willing to speculate on when he might return to action, suggesting he's likely trending toward a third straight missed game Sunday against the Raiders.

