Play

Packers' Davante Adams: Not practicing Friday

Adams (toe) isn't practicing Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

A report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggested Adams would need to practice Friday in order to play in Sunday's game at Dallas, though the Packers haven't confirmed that's actually the plan. Rapoport also mentioned that the wide receiver's injury isn't expected to require a long-term absence, with his case of turf toe not considered to be too severe. Another update on Adams will come through when the Packers release their final injury report Friday afternoon.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • oj-howard-bucs.jpg

    TNF recap, news and notes

    Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • josh-gordon-patriots.jpg

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...