Packers' Davante Adams: Not practicing Friday
Adams (toe) isn't practicing Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
A report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggested Adams would need to practice Friday in order to play in Sunday's game at Dallas, though the Packers haven't confirmed that's actually the plan. Rapoport also mentioned that the wide receiver's injury isn't expected to require a long-term absence, with his case of turf toe not considered to be too severe. Another update on Adams will come through when the Packers release their final injury report Friday afternoon.
