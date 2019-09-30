Packers' Davante Adams: Not practicing Monday

Adams (toe) didn't practice Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

That's no surprise, given that Adams left this past Thursday's loss to the Eagles with what's been described as a case of turf toe. Initial reports regarding the wideout's injury suggest that it's not a serious issue, but Adams' status for this Sunday's game against the Cowboys is unclear at this stage of the week.

