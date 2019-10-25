Packers' Davante Adams: Not ruled out yet

Adams (toe) was considered a non-participant in Friday's practice, but coach Matt LaFleur isn't ready to rule the wide receiver out for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Adams did some light jogging and caught some passes during the open portion of Friday's practice, but it apparently wasn't enough to be listed as a limited participant. He's at least showing clear signs of progress, considering he was ruled out on Fridays the past couple weeks. On a less optimistic note, LaFleur said Adams won't play in Sunday's game if the medical staff believes that doing so would put him at risk of further injuring his toe, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The Friday injury report will reveal whether Adams is listed as 'questionable' or 'doubtful' to face the Chiefs.