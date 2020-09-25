Adams (hamstring) isn't practicing Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
A third consecutive absence suggests Adams is in serious danger of missing Sunday night's game in New Orleans. It would be a huge blow to the Green Bay offense, though Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling both have played pretty well this year. Another update will be available when the Packers releaes their final injury report Friday afternoon.
