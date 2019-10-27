Packers' Davante Adams: Not suiting up, as expected

Adams (toe) is inactive for Sunday's contest in Kansas City, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.

Adams got back on the field this week, but despite some light jogging and even catching passes Friday, he was listed as a non-participant on every Week 8 injury report. Ultimately, his designation of "doubtful" forecast a fourth consecutive absence, but Adam Schefter noted Adams likely will return to action next Sunday against the Chargers in L.A. For one more week, though, Marquez Valdes-Scantling will lead a Packers receiving corps that otherwise includes Jimmy Graham, Geronimo Allison, Allen Lazard and Jake Kumerow.