Packers' Davante Adams: Not suiting up Thursday

Adams won't play in Thursday's preseason contest against the Texans, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Adams will join Aaron Rodgers in street clothes, keeping the Packers' top connection out of commission. It remains to be seen when they'll both be on the field for their first foray in new coach Matt LaFleur's system, but Rodgers is hoping to suit up for both the second and third exhibitions.

