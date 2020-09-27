Adams (hamstring) will have until game time Sunday night to illustrate he's healthy enough to play against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 27-year-old is officially considered doubtful for the Week 3 matchup, but the Packers will wait to see how he feels in the lead-up to the game before making a decision. Adams was unable to participate at practice throughout the week. Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are poised to handle the bulk of the reps at wide receiver should Adams be unable to play.