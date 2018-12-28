Packers' Davante Adams: Officially deemed questionable
Adams (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Adams was listed as a non-participant throughout the week, though Green Bay didn't actually practice Friday. Coach Joe Philbin said the team will evaluate Adams on Saturday before making a decision on the wideout's status for Week 17. The Packers don't have any chance at a playoff appearance or even a .500 record, but Adams could make a push to play if he cares about taking a swing at the single-season team records for catches and receiving yards. Randall Cobb (concussion) and Jimmy Graham (knee/thumb) have both received the green light to play, while Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) is listed as doubtful.
More News
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Week 17 decision not expected Friday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Works on side Thursday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Expects to play Week 17•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Not at practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Catches OT winner•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Targeted 13 times in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings and strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...