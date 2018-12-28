Packers' Davante Adams: Officially deemed questionable

Adams (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Adams was listed as a non-participant throughout the week, though Green Bay didn't actually practice Friday. Coach Joe Philbin said the team will evaluate Adams on Saturday before making a decision on the wideout's status for Week 17. The Packers don't have any chance at a playoff appearance or even a .500 record, but Adams could make a push to play if he cares about taking a swing at the single-season team records for catches and receiving yards. Randall Cobb (concussion) and Jimmy Graham (knee/thumb) have both received the green light to play, while Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) is listed as doubtful.