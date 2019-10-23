Packers' Davante Adams: Officially doesn't practice Wednesday

Adams (toe) was a non-participant in practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Adams provided a glimmer of hope that he was taking another step in his recovery, taking part in warmups before leaving the field at the start of position drills, per Schneidman. The latter should have been an indication Adams would have DNP next to his name on the Packers' ensuing injury report, but coach Matt LaFleur kept the door open for a return on Sunday night at Kansas City. "I think it could go right up to game time, to be truthful," LaFleur told Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Adams will help his cause by increasing his on-field work Thursday and/or Friday, at which point he'll get a game-day designation. Ultimately, the Packers don't have to make a decision on his availability until 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, making him difficult to trust in fantasy lineups if he doesn't make the requisite progress.