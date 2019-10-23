Packers' Davante Adams: Officially doesn't practice Wednesday
Adams (toe) was a non-participant in practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Adams provided a glimmer of hope that he was taking another step in his recovery, taking part in warmups before leaving the field at the start of position drills, per Schneidman. The latter should have been an indication Adams would have DNP next to his name on the Packers' ensuing injury report, but coach Matt LaFleur kept the door open for a return on Sunday night at Kansas City. "I think it could go right up to game time, to be truthful," LaFleur told Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Adams will help his cause by increasing his on-field work Thursday and/or Friday, at which point he'll get a game-day designation. Ultimately, the Packers don't have to make a decision on his availability until 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, making him difficult to trust in fantasy lineups if he doesn't make the requisite progress.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Trade, injuries shake up Pats WR corps
The Patriots placed Josh Gordon on injured reserve Wednesday and plan to waive him, a decision...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
RB Preview: Answering your big questions
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 8 including waiver wire adds...
-
What you need to know: Thielen ruled out
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 8.