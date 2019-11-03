Packers' Davante Adams: On track to play Sunday
Adams (toe) is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Chargers but will still likely go through a pre-game workout to test his availability, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Adams has been sidelined since Week 4 due to the toe injury and was deemed a game-time decision by coach Matt LaFleur on Friday. Despite him being expected to play, the 26-year-old remains somewhat of a risky proposition for fantasy managers given Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff. The Packers will officially post their inactives about 90 minutes prior to kickoff Sunday.
