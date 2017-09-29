Packers' Davante Adams: Outlook positive

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said Friday morning that Adams was diagnosed with a concussion and spent the night in the hospital after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in Thursday's game, but noted "all signs are good from the doctors," Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

Things did not look good for Adams when he was taken off the field Thursday on a stretcher, but he did have feeling in all extremities Thursday night, and the initial reports following his examination by doctors are at least promising. His return timetable remains uncertain, however.