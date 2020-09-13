Adams secured 14 of 17 targets for 156 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers' 43-34 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Adams and Aaron Rodgers had their prolific connection in mid-season form right from the jump, with the veteran wideout putting up game-high reception, receiving yardage, target and receiving touchdown totals. Adams' first score came on a nifty 24-yard grab near the right sideline of the end zone late in the first half, and he added a one-yard scoring catch late in the third quarter. The 27-year-old may have a difficult time topping Sunday's performance this season, but he'll have a good matchup with which to put together a strong encore effort when he and the Packers face the Lions in a Week 2 home divisional matchup next Sunday.