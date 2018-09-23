Packers' Davante Adams: Paces team in receptions in Week 3 loss
Adams brought in seven of nine targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 31-17 loss to the Redskins on Sunday.
Adams didn't impress much on a yards-per-catch basis, but he found the end zone and checked in second in targets on the team to Randall Cobb. The 25-year-old has seen no fewer than eight targets in any of the first three games, and he's crossed the goal line in each of those contests. Adams' volume is about what we expected coming into the season as Aaron Rodgers' (knee) top receiver, and even the latter's current health challenges aren't enough to derail the wideout's production. Adams will look to continue his early-season success versus the Bills in a Week 4 home tilt.
