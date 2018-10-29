Packers' Davante Adams: Packers' leading receiver in four straight games

Adams hauled in five of seven targets for 133 yards during Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Rams.

The Packers No. 1 target has had no issue finding the end zone this year (six touchdowns), but his output of 405 receiving yards over the past three weeks is a stark improvement compared to his early-season production. Adams has accumulated 135 yards per game since Week 4, after averaging an output 71.3 yards per game through the first quarter of the regular season. There's minimal evidence suggesting Adams will slow down any time soon, with a healthy target share of 44.3 percent among Green Bay receivers. Week 9 bring a matchup with a Patriots defense that holds opposing wideouts to a catch rate of 58.7 percent (fourth-best in the NFL).