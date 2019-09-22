Packers' Davante Adams: Perfect on the day
Adams caught all four of his targets for 56 total yards during Sunday's 27-16 win over Denver.
The Broncos played off on Adams, endeavoring to limit Adams' effectiveness downfield -- though he still managed a 22-yard grab. Green Bay has been feeding Adams the ball to start the season, averaging seven targets per game, but he's yet to find the end zone on a Packers offense that has had more than its fair share of late-game struggles. There won't be much time to correct with the Eagles in town on Thursday.
