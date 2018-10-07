Packers' Davante Adams: Playing Sunday
Adams (calf) is active for Sunday's game at Detroit.
Adams opened Week 5 prep by tweaking his calf at Wednesday's practice, setting off a will-he-or-won't-he be able to play. After spending Thursday as a member of the Packers' rehab group, he was listed as limited on Friday's injury report and practiced in the same capacity Saturday, yet entered game day with a questionable designation. Now that his availability is confirmed, Adams will look to top his best mark (79 receiving yards) from seven previous matchups with the Lions.
