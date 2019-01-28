Packers' Davante Adams: Plays in Pro Bowl

Adams (knee) caught two of four targets for 41 yards in the Pro Bowl on Sunday.

Adams didn't need much time to recover from the knee injury that caused a Week 17 absence. He'll now head into the offseason healthy, locked in as the far-and-away No. 1 option for a pass-catching corps that could get a makeover. The 26-year-old wideout said new head coach Matt LaFleur made a great first impression, giving Adams an easy path to transition into an offense that will move him around more often and place a greater emphasis on crossing routes, per ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky.