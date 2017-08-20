Packers' Davante Adams: Plays sparingly Saturday

Adams caught one pass for six yards in Saturday's preseason victory over the Redskins.

Adams played sparingly Saturday, but he got in his first game action of the season with starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and made it through another contest healthy. Adams is currently listed as the No. 3 receiver on the Packers' depth chart, but Green Bay often runs three-receiver sets, and given Adams' penchant to find paydirt, he is presumably ahead of No. 2 Randall Cobb for fantasy purposes.