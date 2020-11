Adams (ankle) took part in Thursday's team stretch but didn't join his teammates outside for practice, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Prior to the session, coach Matt LaFleur told Reiner that "we're gonna be cautious" with his lingering ankle issue. As such, Adams could be listed as limited for a second practice in a row this week, but his activity level won't be official until the release of Thursday's injury report.